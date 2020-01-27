As we have been going through the period of the Trump presidency, the divisions within our great nation have been growing steadily ... and hatefully.
It all started when Secretary Clinton lost an election the whole world thought she was going to win. At that time, I wrote a column and said that Trump won because citizens were fed up with politicians of both parties, and he wasn’t a politician. That didn’t matter to some and the “resistance” began.
That resistance has morphed into hate. As Ms. Clinton called those who failed to vote for her the “deplorables”, we are now at a point where many on the left are willing to discard any and all who failed to vote for their candidate. And, instead of trying to sprinkle a little cool water on the heat of division, we find that she and many Democrat leaders are pouring gas on the flames of division; healing and unity be damned!
We have watched as the House of Representatives has made a mockery of our Constitution and the Impeachment process. When our Constitution was being written, our founders went out of their way to try to ensure that there would not be a “tyranny of the majority”. One of the things they did was to give each state, regardless of size, two Senators, so that the larger states could not dictate to the smaller ones. The Constitution also provided that the Congress could set their own rules. And, to that end, the Senate created and allowed for a filibuster process that could essentially give the minority strength and the right to be heard.
The filibuster provision was in place for 240 years, until in 2014, Senate Majority Leader Democrat Harry Reid, did away with that provision, except for Supreme Court nominations. When the Republicans became the majority in the Senate, Majority Leader McConnell extended that non-filibuster provision to also include Supreme Court nominees. That rule change ushered in what has been called the “nuclear option” and allowed the President and the Senate to appoint and confirm judges and other positions without the possibility of an opposition filibuster, only a simple majority vote being needed.
Since that change took place, we have seen the consequence or reaction to that action. While President Obama was able to target certain judicial districts and appoint a number of left-leaning judges before he left office, as of Jan. 9, 2020, President Trump appointed and had confirmed a total of 189 Federal Court judges to lifetime appointments. Without a doubt, had Senator Reed not initiated doing away with the filibuster process, that number never would have been achieved.
While it doesn’t get any press, the Democrats are in somewhat of a panic as, if Trump gets reelected, he will continue to have the opportunity to change the Federal judicial system away from its left-leaning bent for many years to come, as he has done with the 9th District Court in California. These appointments are continuing and, to the chagrin of the Democrats, they are forced to accept the reap of what Senator Reed sowed. There is the potential of some significant changes in the makeup of the Supreme Judicial Court as a number of justices are aging and in questionable health. In recent years, many politicians have relied on the courts to make decisions that they, the politicians, have been unwilling to do.
Therein lies the problem. If President Trump were to get re-elected, whatever influence the Democrats would have had in the appointment of judges will be lost. Not just a loss in an election, the loss of the “courts” for possible decades. Over the years, politicians have relied on the courts to make the difficult decisions. To allow Republicans to appoint judges that might result in politicians having to actually engage in creating legislation to satisfy their constituents’ wants and needs is more than they can bear.
Obviously, they can’t own up to that reality, so the only way they can avoid the problem is to go overboard in their attempts to oust the duly-elected Donald J. Trump. Ergo, the impeachment charade.
The Democrat leadership is in a fight for their survival. They’re losing the courts. They are faced with a president who has had enormous success in delivering on his promises: tax cuts, a booming economy, the best employment numbers in decades, historically for some, and trade equity brought to the forefront, international relations being honestly addressed, and so on. And, as former Clinton campaign manager used to say: It’s the economy, stupid! The Democrats are faced with having to rid the country of The Donald, or having to face the prospect of falling back into political oblivion for the coming decades.
So, all their words savaging the president have nothing to with his ability to get the job done; it has to do with their panic of losing the courts and having to stand on their own and be counted.
Bob Meade is a Laconia resident. Contact him at bobmeade13@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.