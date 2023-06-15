Walt Nauta is a 10-year veteran of the Navy and served as an aide to former President Donald Trump both in and out of office.

Special Counsel Jack Smith has now indicted him for allegedly “making false statements in interviews with the FBI.” The indictment’s subtext is that Nauta refused to cooperate with, and turn state’s evidence to, the special counsel in its efforts to convict Trump.

