A majority of the United States have some form of public school choice. In most of these systems, a limited number of students may be allowed to attend a school outside of the community where they reside, subject to admissions criteria and other limitations determined by school boards or state legislatures. Surprisingly, although New Hampshire’s laws allow mobility among school districts on a case-by-case basis or by agreements directly between local school boards, for the most part each local New Hampshire school board has near total control over where its resident students are allowed to attend public schools. It may surprise many to learn that this makes New Hampshire an exception among U.S. states, where it is more common for families to be allowed greater choice over where their children attend public schools.
It doesn’t necessarily have to be that way. On March 14 and 25, voters in Alton and Barnstead will consider warrant articles that would allow Prospect Mountain High School to become an “Open Enrollment School” under RSA 194-D, an apparently little-known 2009 state law. If these articles pass, the Prospect Mountain JMA Joint Board would be able to run the school more like a public academy. First, every student who resides in Alton or Barnstead would be entitled to attend the school, just as they have been since PMHS opened in 2004. Then, the Joint Board could open a limited number of seats, using defined admissions criteria, to students who reside in other towns and are able to provide their own transportation to and from PMHS.
This begs the question, why would a student wish to attend PMHS instead of some other public high school? Every child is different, and many states leave it up to families to determine the schools that best fit their children’s needs. On behalf of PMHS, I would note that its four-year graduation rate is the highest in the immediate area, its dropout rate is the lowest, and the average SAT, English/language arts and math scores among PMHS 11th graders are the second-highest among the six public high schools located closest to Alton and Barnstead. Even more importantly, the school’s professional staff have built a culture where nobody thinks about what town each student comes from.
The motto “We Are Prospect” rings true in everything that happens at the school. Notably, the school has a 75% student participation rate in extracurricular activities. In addition to effective core academic programs, the school boasts a woodworking shop and a welding shop, two fine arts studios, a family and consumer science program, and outstanding facilities for both band and chorus programs that perform in a modern, 800-seat auditorium. PMHS is also home to one of New Hampshire’s oldest and most successful robotics programs, with plans for a new robotics and engineering diploma pathway ready to launch next fall.
In most states, open enrollment or school choice laws are not meant to significantly expand the size of any school. Rather, open enrollment allows a school to fill seats that would otherwise be empty. At PMHS, this may mean adding no more than 30 students per grade level. That might increase math class sizes from 13 to 17, or English class sizes may rise from 15 to 19 students. These courses already exist; teachers are already employed; the building is already open, heated, and the lights are on. As a result, open enrollment creates very little additional cost to the school, and much of the revenue generated can be returned to the taxpayers or — with separate approval — used to fund capital improvements, which also serves to provide relief to local property taxes.
I am aware, and so are Joint Board members, that this proposal may not be without controversy. But, for the voters of Alton and Barnstead there is little risk, and no economic downside. Faculty, staff and the Joint School Board are rightly proud of Prospect Mountain High School; it is a “hidden jewel” among Lakes Region public high schools. Open enrollment could provide a win-win opportunity for local taxpayers and for students in the region who see PMHS as a good fit with their individual educational goals.
•••
Timothy Broadrick is the superintendent of schools for SAUs 72, 86 and 301.
