A majority of the United States have some form of public school choice. In most of these systems, a limited number of students may be allowed to attend a school outside of the community where they reside, subject to admissions criteria and other limitations determined by school boards or state legislatures. Surprisingly, although New Hampshire’s laws allow mobility among school districts on a case-by-case basis or by agreements directly between local school boards, for the most part each local New Hampshire school board has near total control over where its resident students are allowed to attend public schools. It may surprise many to learn that this makes New Hampshire an exception among U.S. states, where it is more common for families to be allowed greater choice over where their children attend public schools.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be that way. On March 14 and 25, voters in Alton and Barnstead will consider warrant articles that would allow Prospect Mountain High School to become an “Open Enrollment School” under RSA 194-D, an apparently little-known 2009 state law. If these articles pass, the Prospect Mountain JMA Joint Board would be able to run the school more like a public academy. First, every student who resides in Alton or Barnstead would be entitled to attend the school, just as they have been since PMHS opened in 2004. Then, the Joint Board could open a limited number of seats, using defined admissions criteria, to students who reside in other towns and are able to provide their own transportation to and from PMHS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.