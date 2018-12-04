To The Daily Sun,
On April 1, Armand Bolduc, one of the chief Christmas Village "elves" passed away, leaving the other chief "elf," me, to continue.
On November 6 I had surgery that would not allow me to produce Christmas Village this year, as hoped.
Without any hesitation, Bob Hamel took hold of the project and the village was built by Bob and other volunteers. We now have a younger crew growing up in the village, as well as Parks & Rec employees and members of the Wolves hockey team to assure the continuance of the village for years to come. I want to thank everyone who helped in any way.
Again, thanks to Bob Hamel and the other volunteers for stepping up for the community.
Ernie Bolduc
Chief Elf
Laconia Christmas Village
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.