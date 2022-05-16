Doug Lambert’s letter to the editor suggesting a back-room deal is absolute fantasy. A commissioner (appointed by the delegation) shouldn’t resort to dishonesty, public or otherwise. Some facts...
When Chair Brian Gallagher resigned, the delegation violated the 1959 law intended to prevent political interference in Gunstock’s business, and appointed a Republican political activist with no experience in ski area business or strategic planning whose first act was to freeze Gunstock’s finances.
The delegation then removed highly-qualified Commissioner Rusty McLear, stating his appointment had only been for the remaining term of his predecessor, disregarding the Attorney General and Secretary of State opinions that McLear could serve the five-year term as advertised and for which he had been appointed as was reflected in the minutes of the meeting. They then appointed another political activist with no knowledge of ski industry management or governance, who promptly joined the Republican party.
Allegations of criminal conduct were floated, yet the delegation’s own attorney found no evidence of criminality. But this hasn’t stopped the whisper campaign.
Among the three newly appointed members of the GAC, one is the Area 2 vice president for the NHGOP. Another is treasurer of the Belknap County and Tri-County Republican Committees. A third, upon being appointed by the all-Republican delegation, changed political affiliation to Republican.
This delegation’s actions produced a Gunstock Area Commission with two political activists having no experience in ski area management; a chair whose conduct with Gunstock employees and patrons resulted in non-renewal as an instructor (after a similar incident at Loon Mountain); a new appointee publishes false assertions and innuendo; and one member with worldwide experience in ski resort operations and management.
The current arrangement destroyed a GAC team of accomplished professional business leaders who produced a $9 million profit at Gunstock after 63 years of marginal performance. It’s time for a change.
I believe Belknap County citizens should elect commissioners based on skills and experience, not political ideology and loyalty, so that Gunstock is never again subjected to political misfeasance.
That’s my only agenda.
Sen. Bob Giuda represents New Hampshire's second district.
