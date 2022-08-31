The heart of the dispute that led to this summer's shutdown of Gunstock Mountain Resort, it seems to me watching from the cheap seats, is the Belknap County Legislative Delegation's attempt to manage resort operations by stacking the Gunstock Area Commission with people who feel it is their job to manage — some would probably say micromanage — day-to-day operations at the mountain.

The law that created the commission in 1959 backs that up, establishing “a commission to operate, maintain, develop, improve and promote the Gunstock Area in Gilford”.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.