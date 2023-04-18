Robert-Reich

Robert Reich

After ProPublica reported that for more than two decades, Clarence Thomas has been taking lavish vacations, super-yacht trips, and rides on a private jet, all courtesy of GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, Thomas issued a statement explaining that the reason he hadn’t disclosed any of this was that Crow and his wife are among Clarence and Ginni Thomas’ “dearest friends” and that “as friends do, we have joined them on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them."

Thomas further explained that he thought he didn’t need to report these gifts on annual disclosure forms because when he first joined the court he was told that “personal hospitality from close personal friends” need not be reported.

