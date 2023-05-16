Robert-Reich

Robert Reich

Last Wednesday evening marked the unofficial start of Donald Trump’s campaign to be reelected president of the United States.

He spent over an hour of prime-time television before an adoring crowd — courtesy of CNN — suggesting America should default on its debts (the crowd applauded) and that we should not defend Ukraine from Russia (cheers).

