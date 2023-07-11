Robert-Reich

Let me begin today’s column with a question: Why isn’t Joe Biden calling out Starbucks, along with its billionaire founder and recent CEO Howard Schultz, for its fierce union-busting campaign?

(Also, for that matter, Reed Hastings’ Netflix for its refusal to treat its writers better, fueling the writers’ strike? And, very soon, Jeff Bezos’ Amazon, for its refusal to pay truckers more, fueling the UPS strike? And Elon Musk for firing three-quarters of Twitter’s workers?)

