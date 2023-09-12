Robert-Reich

Robert Reich

I had trouble sleeping recently. I made the mistake of looking at a lot of voting data before bedtime and then reading some of the BS being put out by the third-party group “No Labels,” as well as by my old friend Cornel West, who’s now running for president as the Green Party candidate. It was a mistake. It’s now 2 a.m. where I am, and I’m loaded for bear.

Let me be absolutely clear. Third-party groups such as No Labels and the Green Party are, in effect, front groups for Donald Trump in 2024, and should be treated as such.

