Azzi

Robert Azzi

"We never turned on the radio — it wasn’t until we got to Exeter and began moving Tamer into his new dorm that we learned of the attacks — it wasn’t until I got home shortly afterward to be with my daughter that I witnessed the towers fall."

Yesterday, Sept. 11, 2023, is the 22nd remembrance of the terrorist assaults of 9/11, and the above quotation is from one of my columns where I made reference to that heinous attack on the United States of America.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.