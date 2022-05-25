It’s rare for a small, citizen-action group to get the ball rolling on a project to provide critically-needed economic and quality-of-life benefits for thousands of people in hundreds of communities. But that’s what’s happening.
As I write this, I can see a crew from the New Hampshire Electric Cooperative stringing a wire to the utility pole outside my window. Soon it will bring me internet signals through blazingly fast pulses of light along hair-thin glass fibers.
This is proof of the surprising power of grass-roots advocacy in a cause that virtually everyone recognizes as urgent.
Full disclosure: My main reason for writing this is to encourage readers of The Laconia Daily Sun who get their power from the co-op to vote in its annual election if you haven’t yet. We’ve got to keep up the momentum if communities throughout the co-op’s 118-town territory will get 21st-century internet service.
NH Broadband Advocates, the citizens’ group I lead, urges you to vote for Alana Albee, Sharon Davis, John Goodrich and David Boyce. All are strong broadband supporters.
We advocates got the ball rolling two years ago by calling on the co-op to add “facilitating broadband” to its bylaws. It was easy to get hundreds of co-op members to sign a petition that put the question on the ballot of the 2020 annual election. But the co-op board urged members to vote no, largely because of fears that broadband would compete with the utility’s mission to keep the lights on.
It takes 67% of voting members to change the bylaws. We got 64.4%.
It turned out to be a lucky defeat. Membership sentiment was so strong that the co-op board, to its credit, decided to get into the broadband business. That required a special election to pass the necessary bylaws changes. This time the yes notes amounted to 80%.
Meanwhile, the pandemic was making plain the urgent need for broadband — not only to meet the public health emergency but to function in a post-pandemic world.
Fast, reliable internet for all will be permanently necessary for businesses, professionals who can or must work from home, and schooling at all levels — not to mention conducting everyday personal business and accessing health care. (A city friend who’s recovering from heart surgery has been able to transmit heart, blood pressure, weight and blood oxygen levels to his caregivers on a daily basis.)
The co-op’s plan is to bring broadband to a wide swath of New Hampshire. Networks in Sandwich, Acworth, Lempster, Colebrook, Stewartstown and Clarksville are already built or will soon be lit up.
Thirty-two towns in Grafton County are slated for the next 12 to 18 months. Towns in Belknap, Carroll, Sullivan, Rockingham, Merrimack, Coos, Strafford and Cheshire Counties are on the list. Altogether 118 towns will benefit, serving something like 80,000 households, businesses, town agencies and institutions.
What about those earlier concerns that the co-op’s broadband venture could compete with its electric business, or raise electricity rates? Well, even before the pandemic the co-op had a financial analysis showing it was feasible. But now, New Hampshire will be getting close to a quarter-billion dollars in federal subsidy for rural broadband.
The co-op is well-positioned to get a substantial chunk of those funds. But it must become more nimble and proactive. This summer the board will select a new chief executive officer; it’s vital that leader grasps the broadband opportunity, as well as challenges facing the power industry. The next CEO must know how to manage the necessary change in the co-op’s culture.
If you haven’t already voted, there are several options. You can return the paper ballot you recently received in the mail, or vote online by visiting directvote.net/NHEC. Online voting requires a unique election identification and passcode printed on the return envelope mailed with the ballot. If you’ve tossed that, you can retrieve the code from SBS, the company managing the election, at 952-974-2339 or by emailing support@directvote.net. Finally, if you pay your co-op bill online through NHEC’s SmartHub website, you can click on the “Vote Now” link at the top of the home screen.
Let’s keep this ball rolling.
•••
Richard Knox is chair of NH Broadband Advocates. He lives in Sandwich.
