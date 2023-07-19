PARIS — In the latest chapter of its ongoing crusade against foreign influence, the U.S. Department of Justice has just unsealed an indictment against an Israeli-American director of a “global energy security” think-tank near Washington, leveling accusations of attempting to influence the Trump administration on behalf of Chinese, African, and Middle Eastern interests. His big mistake? Not registering as a lobbyist acting as the agent for a foreign actor. His bigger mistake? Not holding a neon sign while he allegedly did it all.

If Washington was serious about eliminating foreign meddling, then it would first put an end to its own foreign meddling — outside of the U.S. diplomatic corps, whose job is to do so and who are directly accountable to the U.S. government for their actions — at least in theory. But anyone who has spent any amount of time overseas can attest to the fact that the global landscape is littered with former Washington officials, staffers, and assorted Beltway flatulence-catchers on a crusade to orient the world to U.S. interests.

