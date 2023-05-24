Rachel-Marsden

Rachel Marsden

 RAFOTO

PARIS — The leaders of the G7 Western mafia comprised of Canada, France, Italy, Germany, the U.S., Britain, plus Japan and unelected European Commission President “Queen” Ursula von der Leyen and also Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who hitched a ride on a French government plane like it was an Uber, just met in Hiroshima about our collective fates. And the outcome suggests that we’d be better off led by the next handful of clowns who stepped into the big tent of a traveling circus.

As the saying goes, you can’t expect to save the world when you can’t pay the rent, and these leaders can barely manage their own affairs without constantly running cap in hand to the taxpayer, but they’re nonetheless confident about tackling global challenges for which they’ll never be held accountable. That’s one of the great things about democracy for those in charge: short political cycles that mean the guy who messes everything up will have peaced-out by the time the check comes due.

