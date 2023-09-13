Rachel-Marsden

Rachel Marsden

 RAFOTO

PARIS — There’s a direct link between the disastrous direction of America and the lack of free speech and diversity at its top universities.

In a recent study by the nonprofit Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, America’s most prestigious institution of higher education, Harvard University, ranked at the very bottom for freedom of speech among the 248 schools graded, with a rating of zero. In other words, the research considers free speech on campus to be nonexistent.

