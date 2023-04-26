Rachel-Marsden

Rachel Marsden

 RAFOTO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — As a North American based in Europe for the past 15 years, one of the most striking things that I notice when back “home” visiting is the growing societal friction as a result of rampant “wokeism.” That is, problems being caused by the leftist-driven redefinition of even the most traditional and basic concepts. It's something that just doesn’t exist in Europe, and European leaders are hoping to keep it that way.

The U.S. and Canadian press is routinely rife with debate now over what seem like gratuitous acts of attempted social engineering. Recently, Nike featured a transsexual social media influencer in some of its ads for women’s sports bras despite the individual being as flat as a pancake. The American brewing company Anheuser-Busch also hired the same trans influencer to advertise their Bud Light beer in a video where the individual is seen cracking open a cold one to celebrate “day 365 of womanhood” while admitting to not having a clue as to what “March Madness” was.

