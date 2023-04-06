Rachel-Marsden

Rachel Marsden

 RAFOTO

If you're going to police information sources, shouldn't you at least be, uh, informed? “Does TikTok access the home Wi-Fi network?” asked Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC) of TikTok’s CEO Shou Zi Chew at a congressional hearing last month. Which is kind of like asking if your car accesses tires to drive. “Only if the user turns on the Wi-Fi,” replied the head of the China-headquartered online application, now the most popular in the world and surpassing US-based Facebook. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) suggested that any Chinese citizen has an obligation to report data and information to the Chinese government — including the popular Chinese app’s CEO, to which Chew replied, “I’m from Singapore.”

To be as uninformed and out of touch as many of these lawmakers were, you’d have to have a very limited exposure to information and sources, which is exactly what they’re fighting to impose on everyone else. All under the guise of protecting "national security."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.