Rachel-Marsden

Rachel Marsden

 RAFOTO

PARIS — CIA Director William Burns hightailed it to Saudi Arabia last week, reportedly frustrated, according to the Wall Street Journal, that peace was on the verge of breaking out — the kind that could end the Global War on Terrorism in the Middle East, which has been the pretext for U.S. military intervention for decades, but also unite Washington’s allies with its foes. And it only has itself to blame.

Of utmost concern to the spy chief is an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to re-establish diplomatic ties. Even worse: China is the broker. Not only does this mean that efforts to isolate Iran from its neighbors and from the global economy will now be undermined, but Washington will also lose the ability to count on Saudi-backed jihadists to do its bidding against Iranian-aligned interests in Syria, Yemen, Bahrain, Lebanon, and Libya. It also raises the specter of a global economic de-dollarization, with both Iran and Saudi Arabia now ramping up their use of the Chinese yuan in bilateral trade.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.