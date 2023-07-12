Rachel-Marsden

Rachel Marsden

PARIS — Fresh off the latest French riots, the country didn’t even have time to catch its breath before being bombarded with nanny state heat-wave alerts. I just sat in my air conditioned apartment, chillin’ like a villain — whose superpower is being impervious to air conditioning-related guilt trips.

In addition to panic over pretty typical summer heat, the season has also become a time to dredge up tales of heat-related mass casualties like the “deadly summer of 2003” when the French had all taken off for their usual paid vacations, leaving the elderly in non-air-conditioned care homes vulnerable to an intense heat wave.

