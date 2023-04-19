Rachel-Marsden

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — French President Emmanuel Macron got chatty with reporters aboard his plane en route back from China recently, and what he said had some observers wondering if the pilot had perhaps made a cabin pressurization error that deprived the French leader of oxygen.

“The question Europeans need to answer … is it in our interest to accelerate [a crisis] on Taiwan? No. The worse thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction,” Macron told reporters. In other words, if China is next in line for some freedom and democracy with U.S. weapons and assistance flooding into Taiwan in the same way that it has into Ukraine to counter Russia — then count France out.

