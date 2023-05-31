Rachel-Marsden

Rachel Marsden

 RAFOTO

PARIS — The French government just announced the implementation of a ban on flights between cities that are accessible by train within two-and-a-half hours.

Private jets won’t be impacted, of course. Some French have given the Gallic shrug to the new measure, taken in the name of fighting climate change. They tell themselves that it’s no big deal since the travel time is about the same by train after you factor in the trip to — and wait at — the airport. They’re missing the point.

