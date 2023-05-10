Rachel-Marsden

PARIS — You know that things have really gone off the rails when you have to routinely factor local protest and strike action into your travel plans in the developed world. A recent trip between France and Canada had me plotting out travel logistics like a war general, just to avoid disruptions. Blame our unaccountable bureaucrats and the leaders who indulge them.

The major impetus for recent unrest has been the cost of living increase caused by inflation, which can ultimately be attributed to mismanagement. Although the conflict in Ukraine is a contributing factor, the problem started well before. It was during the COVID fiasco that our fearless leaders deferred to the bureaucrats who comprise the so-called “deep state,” allowing them an outsized role in shaping policy under the guise of following the science, even though the science was far from settled. They colluded in locking everything down and then showered citizens with helicopter money in compensation. So the economy was already completely deregulated and still circling the drain when the Ukraine crisis popped off.

