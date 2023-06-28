Rachel-Marsden

Rachel Marsden

 RAFOTO

MOSCOW — Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian private military contractor the Wagner Group, otherwise known as “Putin’s chef” for his entrepreneurial catering background, went way off menu last weekend when he tried to cook up a coup, calling on his heavily armed fighters to take a break from fighting in Ukraine and head to Moscow to serve the country’s own military brass some humble pie. The reaction was very different here in Russia compared to outside the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation, announcing new anti-terrorism measures in the Moscow region and in a city on Wagner’s parade route — the kind of ultra-strict protocol involving national security mobilization, checkpoints, ID verification, searches, and communication interception that hadn’t been put into place since 1991 when Communist Party hardliners attempted to oust then-Soviet leader Mikhaïl Gorbachev in the final days before the bloc’s collapse. But in the streets, locals and tourists were out enjoying the weather on what otherwise seemed like a typical Saturday afternoon. One was left with the impression that if Wagner’s tanks had rolled into town, the same babushkas who walk into banks and immediately start yelling at the nearest teller for lack of customer service would have just demanded that the Wagner guys get off their daily walking route.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.