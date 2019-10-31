On Tuesday, Nov. 5, voters in Laconia will elect a new mayor. The two candidates couldn’t be more different in vision, character, policy, and ability. One candidate is a good steward of public funds and the other candidate, as outlined by prominent leaders in Laconia, is a true tax-and-spender.
As a lifelong Laconian, I represent positive, transformational change for our city. For far too long, a glut of low-income housing, rather than housing for our working millennials, endless and poorly planned public works projects, dubious city spending, and drug-based criminal activity have been bringing our city down. The status quo offered by my opponent, an incumbent city councilor, is simply not acceptable. These problems should by no means be the norm for Laconia in 2020. We need to change by facing issues in order to provide good solutions for Laconia.
As a business owner, failure is never an option. To do so means not putting bread on the table, not having a roof over your head, and not being able to properly raise a family. Leadership skills forged in the private sector have provided me with fiscal restraint, savvy, and the fortitude necessary to be an effective city leader. I will be the leader to foster a safer, less-divisive, and more business-friendly environment for our community.
It is crucial that Laconia’s next mayor be a man of unassailable probity, integrity, and honor. I am that man. A bevy of false and broken promises are clearly not what this city needs. Character should always trump deception.
Speaking from experience, Laconia is a great city to grow up in and raise a family, but excessive property taxes have made it increasingly difficult for working families to make ends meet. That is why I have taken the pledge to retain Laconia’s tax cap under any and all circumstances. As a true fiscal conservative with an exemplary voting record, you may be sure this is not an empty promise. I have a long record of never writing checks that can’t be cashed by supporting unwise and profligate legislation.
In 2002, there were 11 sanctuary cities in America. Today, there are nearly 600. Portsmouth and Durham have already considered sanctuary city status; fortunately, they have demurred for the moment. HUD policy allows federally funded heads of household and other members need not be of legal status to receive subsidies. This is the pathway that leads once-great cities to ruin. I firmly believe that sanctuary cities are the personification of lawlessness and acute criminal activity. I have pledged as mayor not to allow Laconia to become one. Folks, it takes real courage, as President John Kennedy did, to tackle important and difficult issues.
As a three-term state representative, I have repeatedly, consistently, and effectively addressed the needs and concerns of constituents from all six wards of Laconia. These problems have ranged from public works emergencies, utility overreach, excessive regulation of businesses, and medical payment compensation for the elderly. I am especially proud of bringing speedy resolution to these problems on behalf of my constituents again and again and again.
It’s time for new leadership, new ideas, and a fresh start for Laconia. On Tuesday, Nov. 5, I am asking for the honor of your vote as Laconia’s next mayor.
Please vote Spanos as the new mayor of Laconia.
