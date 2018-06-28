President Donald Trump’s tariffs are starting to matter. The stock market is wobbly, and Harley-Davidson says its next expansion will be overseas, costing American jobs.
It’s a little ironic that newspapers aren’t writing much about it, but one of the heaviest tariffs is on newsprint. And newspapers, including this one, have been in near-panic since a 35 percent tariff was enacted this spring. Second to payroll, newsprint is the largest expense at any newspaper.
Across the country, newspapers are reducing the physical size of their pages, the number of pages and most, significantly, their staffs.
Beginning in July, The Conway Daily Sun will take a tiny step of what likely will be the first of many to offset the tariffs.
Instead of appearing weekly, town columns (Eaton, Freedom, Fryeburg, etc.) will be published every other week. While the columnists are paid a modest stipend, publishing them less frequently frees up space for community news on days we run fewer pages to save newsprint.
What’s happening is the dark and disturbing side of Trump’s war on a free press that he has called the “enemy of the state.”
There are about a half-dozen newsprint paper mills in the United States and about 20 in Canada. The headquarters of the Sun’s newsprint supplier is in Stamford, Conn., but is Canadian owned.
Over the years, as the paper industry has shrunk due to decreased demand, the Canadian government has helped some of the mills in the form of tax breaks and other subsidies. Not all the mills need them, but many do.
Because newsprint is basically a commodity and priced the same wherever it is bought, it hasn’t made a difference to consumers — newspapers — which mills receive help.
While “subsidy” has become a dirty word in the Trump era, subsidies in one form or another are commonplace and prop up many industries on this side of the border as well.
Gov. Chris Sununu, for example, has signed a bill that would force Eversource to continue to pay above-market rates for electricity generated by the biomass plant in Berlin. The higher rates are passed on to its residential and commercial customers.
Officials in Berlin, of course, are desperate to keep the plant going as it generates millions of tax dollars and supports hundreds of wood-related jobs.
The tariff on newsprint is particularly onerous because the industry is puny compared with steel, aluminum and agriculture. It started when one underperforming mill in Washington state filed a complaint to the Commerce Department.
Because it was high-cost and inefficient, the mill — the North Pacific Paper Co. — languished on the market until a New York-based private equity fund bought it. Run by savvy lawyers, and suspecting that their complaint would receive a receptive ear in the Trump administration, the fund claimed that subsidies constituted an unfair advantage, which required protective and retaliatory tariffs.
Understandably, publishers from across the country lobbied the Commerce Department, warning of potentially ruinous results of such tariffs.
And so did the other mills. Not one joined the complaint. The reason? The mills were aware that jacked-up prices would decrease demand and eventually hurt all mills.
What’s next will be a flood of red ink, to be followed by another level of cost-cutting at newspapers across the country. Keep in mind that Trump’s primary targets — The New York Times and The Washington Post — represent only a tiny fraction of the newspaper industry.
There are about a thousand small, hometown dailies and a couple thousand weeklies in our country. Like the Sun, they are mostly non-partisan, but none will escape this brewing calamity.
The result of the tariffs is that about 300 jobs will be saved at the mill in Washington state ... but thousands of jobs likely will be lost at newspapers.
Although industry insiders say it is unlikely the subsidies will be overturned, Commerce will be reviewing them next month. Relief legislation has been filed by members of Congress, including Maine SenatorsSusan Collins and Angus King.
In addition, a newspaper lobbying group is asking newspapers to encourage their readers to sign a petition in support of lifting the tariffs.
We ask our readers to Google “stop newspaper tariffs.” There, you’ll find the petition as well as comprehensive background on the tariffs and how they are affecting printers and publishers.
Thanks for your help.
(Mark Guerringue is one of three co-founders of The Laconia Daily Sun. He is the publisher of The Conway Daily Sun.)
***
NOTE from Publisher Adam Hirshan: The Laconia Daily Sun is also looking for ways to cut back on newsprint. We are considering switching to a new printer allowing us to print cost-saving 28-page papers (currently we have no option between 24 pages and 32) and trimming the size of the paper by a couple inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.