The New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police is disheartened to learn of the passing of the George Floyd Justice in Police Act of 2021 (HR 1280) by the U.S. House of Representatives on March 4. The NHACOP represents over 200 NH law enforcement agencies comprised of over 4,000 police officers dedicated to protecting and serving Granite State citizens and visitors. The passing of such omnibus bills as HR 1280 is highly problematic given its multiple proposed amendments and statutes.
The NHACOP has consistently denounced any efforts to eliminate qualified immunity for police officers, not only nationwide but right here in NH. Calls to eliminate qualified immunity does not represent a constructive path forward when discussing police reform measures. In fact, such efforts would most certainly have far-reaching, injurious effects on the policing profession’s ability to serve and protect communities, including the recruitment, hiring, and retaining of highly qualified individuals willing to perform the very challenging and difficult duties expected of them.
Qualified immunity shields all government workers, not just police. Repeatedly, federal courts have granted qualified immunity to government employees, including social workers, medical board officials, and corrections officers. Since 2005, the U.S. Supreme Court has reviewed 20 lower court cases where qualified immunity was denied and have, every time, ruled in the government’s favor. As well, the Court has repeatedly chastised lower courts for failing to use qualified immunity to shield government officials from personal liability. If HR 1280 is enacted as currently written, it would unwittingly codify qualified immunity as a defense for anyone who is not a police officer.
As an organization comprised of police executives, the NHACOP has consistently agreed that there are areas where the policing profession needs reform and where working in collaboration and unison with colleagues, constituents, and elected officials is prudent in order to recommend and develop meaningful solutions. Such areas of policing include but are not limited to disciplinary procedures, early warning systems, hiring practices, training and education standards, and use of force policies. The NHACOP also acknowledges that some reforms are beyond the reach of federal legislation, such as contractual bargaining agreements and state laws involving binding arbitration. The NHACOP has been party to many such discussions over the years and has maintained a willingness to actively listen and participate in meaningful discussions and potential resolutions. Most recently, the NHACOP had a representative on Gov. Chris Sununu’s established LEACT Commission where all members reached equitable reform recommendations. We cannot stand idly by, however, while elected officials, both nationally and locally, disregard our input when asked for it.
Law enforcement officers across the country are held to a higher standard of accountability than the rest of the population, which is how it should be. They take risks in the field every day while being constantly thrust into seemingly innocuous situations that unexpectedly turn into life and death struggles.
Here in NH, we take great efforts to train our men and women to ensure the actions they take are justified, which, in many cases, requires them to place themselves in greater danger and risk. Policing is not an exact science nor can it ever be when the components of the equation, human beings, are unpredictable. The U.S. Supreme Court’s numerous decisions underpinning qualified immunity are a recognition of the situations faced by police officers often during the worst of conditions. Eliminating qualified immunity does nothing to protect the public; rather it further imperils and undermines the split-second assessments made by officers, which has the propensity to lead to more tragedy.
Qualified immunity protects our judicial system, taxpayers, and the rights of all government employees, not just law enforcement. As law enforcement professionals, we submit that the elimination of such a doctrine will have dire consequences.
HR 1280 seeks to modify use of force standards utilized by federal officers insomuch as deadly force can only be used as a last resort once all other reasonable alternatives have been exhausted. If state and local agencies do not meet this new federal standard then any possible funding will be substantially limited. The NHACOP opposes modifications to use of force standards clearly established in Graham v. Connor (490 U.S. 386). To require use of force by police only when “necessary” presumes a level of officer influence over circumstances that do not exist, and strives to create levels of perfection that cannot be obtained. Additionally, changing the standard to only when “necessary” jeopardizes officer safety and, in turn, community safety, as officers will begin to second-guess, hesitate, and become potentially confused during dangerous situations where the lives of bystanders as well as their own are in jeopardy. The NHACOP can unequivocally say that 99.9 percent of law enforcement officers will avoid using deadly force even when their own lives and safety are imperiled. Given the millions of daily police/public contacts in America, HR 1280 strips the last vestiges of public support from a vast majority of law enforcement officers.
HR 1280 also seeks to create a national police misconduct registry for sustainable misconduct complaints, which would also include complaints in which law enforcement officers have been exonerated and complaints that have been determined to be unfounded or not sustained. Additionally, the establishment of a publicly available and searchable National Police Misconduct Registry is proposed to include federal, state, and local law enforcement personnel. The NHACOP supports the concept of a police misconduct registry; however, the inclusion of such claims that have been determined to be unfounded or not sustained have no place in such a database, particularly where it would be available and searchable by the public as it would present a number of officer safety concerns. The inclusion of unfounded and not sustained findings in such a database could significantly damage police officer careers, particularly if those findings are the result of filed frivolous and/or untruthful complaints by the public.
Additionally, HR 1280 seeks to stop the transfer of equipment to law enforcement agencies through the currently established 1033 Program. Many NH police agencies with dwindling municipal budgets or no funding will be adversely affected due to their inability to obtain necessary equipment through established policies and protocols in order to aid in the protection of community citizens, police officers, and other important local infrastructure items. Furthermore, much of this equipment, which is highly expensive, is defensive in nature and designed to protect officers trying to diffuse deadly situations. Eliminating this program effectively downshifts the cost of such equipment onto NH citizens. The NHACOP supports close programmatic controls and justifications for the transfer of federal property and equipment to state or municipal law enforcement. It is shortsighted to eliminate an effective program such as this where equipment procured has saved the lives of many.
A review regarding the effectiveness of and results by NH law enforcement in ensuring the safety of its citizens and visitors comprised of all races, colors, genders, and socioeconomic statuses will show that public safety in NH is conducted in the manner it should be without deference to anyone. Many state and local police leaders have already incorporated necessary changes within their respective agencies. HR 1280, however, stands ready to have a grave impact on how NH law enforcement will be able to meet the challenges of the 21st century.
Now, more than ever, police officers are called upon to deal with societal issues they are ill equipped to fix. Society relies on law enforcement to insulate and protect all from harm. An understanding by all of society, including elected officials, of these circumstances is required in order for police to continually face the uncertainty of their chosen profession.
Chief Anthony J. Bean Burpee is chief of police for Gilford Police Department.
