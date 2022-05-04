Air raid sirens drown out our conversation, as we walk through the eastern Ukrainian town of Dnipro, but no one heads to the basements, and just after a week, neither do we. Kids spin around on electric scooters. Young Ukrainians, yet to be drafted, smoke cigarettes on street corners, and the elderly shake their heads when they walk by. Their calm doesn’t mean that airstrikes won’t happen, they regularly target residential areas, it just means people have decided to swallow the fear from them.
I have been in Ukraine for about a week now, working with a humanitarian aid organization to set up programs throughout the country. This will be a short trip, as my role here is in training and preparation, and during this time I will be writing from the perspective of an aid worker, and as someone whose early life was spent in Laconia. I do not pretend to be able to know, or convey, life as a refugee, or as a Ukrainian, a Russian, or as someone who has been through hell as many have here.
I have, however, been living and working in various conflict contexts over the years, and I hope to share some observations, speak to how best to support, and put down wider reflections on the conflict in a time of increasing global insecurity and uncertainty over the coming weeks.
Entering the country was easier than expected. Border guards were polite and smiled as we crossed by foot from Romania. Romanian volunteer organizations, and government responders, offered free food (for people and pets), sim cards, transport, etc. The same can be said along the Polish border I am told, as well as in Moldova. The global mobilization, solidarity and support has been rapid, right and inspiring.
Cars lined for what seemed like miles to leave, and to enter Ukraine — families going and coming in old Soviet cars, some unable to afford being refugees, some just wanting to return home. Trucks, which transport goods throughout the country and make serious money for the risks they take, waited for inspection. Business can be good in conflict.
Our first stop was Chernivtsi, its beautiful boulevards still untouched by the war. A young man sang songs in the square with his guitar, and a Buddhist with gold paint on his forehead tried to scalp "How to become a Buddhist" books written in Ukrainian and in Russian. Although similar, the languages have distinct differences, and are spoken in varying degrees of fluency throughout the country.
We often forget with the daily count of the war effort in the media that this war has been ongoing since 2014. Our organization has demined vast areas of the east, and we now watch them be re-mined, and will once again need to be demined. Gears are shifting to respond to the millions on the move, those who are able to leave cities that are yet to be destroyed. Local volunteer groups and organizations mobilize lifesaving health care, food, and transport as they can, while fire stations respond to fires from bombings, risking being bombed again, and transport the injured away from danger. Many first responders have died in the war, and many more deaths are likely.
We drove two days to reach Dnipro, a town at the entrance to the east. Fresh trenches were dug through newly sprouting fields of wheat — fields that won’t produce wheat like previous years, and will drive up food prices globally. Checkpoints in the countryside were manned by older, out-of-shape men smoking cigarettes, then by young teens clad in body armor as we closed in on the city. Tank traps, three steel bars welded together, sat ready to scatter across the roads at any moment. Sandbags were packed around bus stops and covered in homemade camouflage webbing, now bunkers. The war is moving this way, and in many ways, already has.
Cities not far away from here are being completely destroyed. Unlike other contexts I have been in, the war is either far away, or exploding all around you. People leaving have lived through situations the world vowed to never again let happen after World War II, yet we did, and continue to do. Some of these people were our teammates, who lived stories which are yet to be spoken about openly. But you can get a sense of the horror from its flip side — the powerful embraces they give when seeing each other for the first time since Mariupol, Donetsk, or Kharkiv.
Mirno Robert Pasquali is a 2007 graduate of Laconia High School. He works with the Danish Refugee Council, a humanitarian aid organization, and is currently working in Ukraine.
