The response to Ukraine, globally, has been inspiring. From the extremely motivated volunteers, some risking their own lives and livelihoods, to countries opening their borders for Ukrainian refugees, fast tracking visas, starting language schools, etc. Funds are pouring into the country to support humanitarian initiatives, and preparing the groundwork for recovery.
This war has generated a response that is unprecedented from previous and current conflicts around the world. Why is that? Because the cities and towns look like our own? Because we recognize the rolling suitcases being pulled as people flee the violence? Or, possibly, because many Ukrainians look just like many of us.
Whatever the reason, the world is feeling exactly what it should feel — empathy for the loss of life, opportunity and peace.
I have now left Ukraine, leaving through a familiar-looking border via Poland. Next week, I will head to Somalia on a similar mission. The Horn of Africa is going through a drought that is estimated to impact close to 20 million people, driving displacement, malnutrition and food insecurity throughout the region.
The drought in the Horn of Africa will result in far more loss of life and livelihoods than the Ukraine crisis. As you have probably realized, it is receiving much less news coverage. Even our own nation's 1 million person death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic has ticked by with seemingly little coverage, or mobilization. With so many issues, where do we direct our attention and resources?
Simply, we should be directing our humanitarian resources where the needs are the most, regardless of the political attention, regardless of the familiarity. The incredible amount of empathy, outcry and ultimately support we as a nation are showing for Ukraine should be the same that we apply to other crises around the world — scalable to the size of the particular crisis.
Impossible? Not at all. The amount of resources generated in our country, or globally for that matter, far surpasses the needs of the global population. Supporting the lives of those in crisis, whether they are in our own neighborhoods, or in neighborhoods throughout the world, is a noble and right fight. Many of us do this already — as nurses or doctors, firefighters, teachers, or simply as friends and family. How we do this as a nation is a bit more complicated, but not something that is impossible, or hasn’t had plenty of thought put into it already.
Those strategies and approaches are to be discussed at another time. However, some initial thoughts.
We live in a globalized world, any "nation first" policy is not only the wrong path, but also an impossible one. That ship sailed long ago, and we have reaped the benefits of a globalized world for many years, and continue to do so. Often times at the expense of workers around the world. With this in mind, we must participate in collective efforts that prioritize need over political affiliation, race, religion etc. These efforts should be inclusive, ensuring the dignity of the populations we are supporting.
This approach should not be bounded by borders. We have populations facing incredible hardship within our own communities. Fighting for, and supporting, the rights of all people can, and must, happen at the local and the global level. This is the same struggle — a struggle for rights, for equality, for the collective good.
In our world with increasing threats such as climate change, shortage of natural resources, nuclear conflict, political strife and the like, we have an opportunity to help one another, and probably, save ourselves at the same time — from Ukraine, to Laconia, to the countless neighborhoods along the way.
So, how can you help the situation in Ukraine? There are many ways:
- Support local Ukrainian organizations on the ground. Big organizations like ours have access to big funds from governments, UN, etc. We are fine. Smaller organizations depend on direct contributions, and these funds will quickly have an impact.
- Contact your closest Ukraine diaspora community and ask how to support them. Local Ukrainian groups are all around the United States organizing, supporting refugees and those in country. They will be well placed to let you know how you can support.
- Contact your state and national government representative.
- Support legislation to open U.S. borders to refugees from Ukraine, and conflicts all over the world.
- Demand that the U.S. signs arms ban treaties, such as the International Mine Ban treaty, the Convention on Cluster Munitions and others. U.S. leadership is essential.
- Support the U.S. in increasing its funding for humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine, but also worldwide.
Mirno Robert Pasquali is currently working in Ukraine with the Danish Refugee Council, a humanitarian aid organization. Since 2013, he has worked in Jordan, Tanzania, Iraq, Bangladesh and Yemen. Mirno is a 2007 graduate of Laconia High School.
