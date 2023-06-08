This time of year brings on graduations and anticipation of summer vacation. Around this time I often think fondly of three years ago when my community came together for the kids. We were in the middle of the COVID pandemic and the order of the day was to shut down and isolate. At the high school we had been shut down since March. We left on a Friday expecting to come back as usual on Monday. But, like the rest of the nation we closed schools and went “remote.” All of our kids were impacted negatively. None more than our seniors. They had everything taken away from them without warning in what was supposed to be their most memorable year.
In jeopardy was graduation, or at least a “normal” graduation. A graduation with their friends, in front of their family at Bank of New Hampshire Stadium like all the previous graduations. Other schools were planning remote or Zoom graduations far different from the traditional experience a senior graduating from high school should get to experience. However, not my community. Laconia was determined to give our kids as close to the real thing as possible during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 graduation was a true community event. Unlike the previous 146 graduations, the 2020 commencement involved not only input from the graduates and high school faculty, but also parents, the city manager, the city police and fire chiefs, as well as the local public access media service. We were very fortunate to have a supportive school board and superintendent providing the leadership necessary to bring these members of the community together. The 2020 graduation took place on the high school football field, with parents in attendance as a class and televised to the community. At the conclusion of the graduation the students participated in a parade. It turned out to be a truly memorable event.
I remember as I was standing on the podium feeling the elation of seeing my seniors for the first time together in months. I was also humbled and proud to be part of a community that could come together and put on an event deemed impossible by many at the time.
I have always looked back on my time as the Laconia High School principal with great fondness and pride — it was the way schools and communities are supposed to be. Laconia has always been about being part of something bigger than oneself; in lies its greatness. We are fortunate to have great community leaders who through their actions and leadership never let us forget that.
Good luck Laconia High School graduating class of 2023; you have certainly worked hard and deserve all of the awards and accolades coming to you. You definitely have a step up as you start the next chapter in your lives. You are and always will be a Sachem. Go Sachems!
•••
Michael Fredericksen was the principal of Laconia High School from 2017 to 2020, and is currently a student support specialist with Lowell Public Schools in Massachusetts and a resident of Weirs Boulevard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.