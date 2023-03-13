On March 13, 1855, "a great catastrophe known as the falling of the Town House" took place in Meredith Village. The calamity merits a Laconia anniversary recognition 168 years removed. (The number 168 is a lucky one).

The tragic site is unmarked near the Meredith Post Office at the corner of Main and Lake streets, but it is known to many county residents. The horror of the day has been well-documented, although mostly forgotten. The following 123-day period ending July 14, 1855, was a loud political and governmental affair reflected in state newspapers, church records, Masonic journals, family recollection and hearsay. The circumstances were rooted in a town-wide surge of disgust and voter rejection having to do with taxes and an overall lack of representation. The incomplete Town Hall represented a portion of the problem. The old Town Hall located at today's Parade and Pickerel Pond roads was already an inconvenient trek for the Meredith Bridge citizens residing at the thriving hamlet around today's Belknap Mill. The new Town Hall was being built despite loud protest and the contempt of many voters. The road from "The Bridge" to cast a ballot was to involve maneuvering the town's highest municipal hill on a 10-mile journey over Province or Parade road and up today's Pease Road and into Meredith Village. Laconia writer Carl Blaisdell was to later write that there were 600 to 800 voters present at the collapse.

