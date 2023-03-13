On March 13, 1855, "a great catastrophe known as the falling of the Town House" took place in Meredith Village. The calamity merits a Laconia anniversary recognition 168 years removed. (The number 168 is a lucky one).
The tragic site is unmarked near the Meredith Post Office at the corner of Main and Lake streets, but it is known to many county residents. The horror of the day has been well-documented, although mostly forgotten. The following 123-day period ending July 14, 1855, was a loud political and governmental affair reflected in state newspapers, church records, Masonic journals, family recollection and hearsay. The circumstances were rooted in a town-wide surge of disgust and voter rejection having to do with taxes and an overall lack of representation. The incomplete Town Hall represented a portion of the problem. The old Town Hall located at today's Parade and Pickerel Pond roads was already an inconvenient trek for the Meredith Bridge citizens residing at the thriving hamlet around today's Belknap Mill. The new Town Hall was being built despite loud protest and the contempt of many voters. The road from "The Bridge" to cast a ballot was to involve maneuvering the town's highest municipal hill on a 10-mile journey over Province or Parade road and up today's Pease Road and into Meredith Village. Laconia writer Carl Blaisdell was to later write that there were 600 to 800 voters present at the collapse.
Recounting is easy enough. When the doors of the unfinished Town Hall were opened on the morning of March 13, for a crucial vote, Meredith residents from the vast town crowded within the structure. Apparently it was only a matter of seconds or minutes before the weight of humanity collapsed the boards; 150 men instantly smashed downward into the basement hollow and were crushed. According to the Gerald P. Bourgeois book "Fire! A Dreaded Cry" A History of the Laconia Fire Department," "60 men were seriously injured and four of them ... died in a short time, while others were injured for life." The list of injuries is gruesome. "Medical aid was procured from all adjoining towns and from Concord."
For the rest of spring 1855 into early summer, calls for secession rang out as did urgent petitions to keep the town intact or move the secession process forward. The state legislature and their Committee for the Division of Towns wrestled with a new town name and potential boundary concerns. With the help of a certain summation available to us from a copy of the New Hampshire Patriot and State Gazette, the following comes to us from 1855:
The bill to divide the town of Meredith and establish the town of Laconia, came up first in order.
Mr. Fellows of Salisbury moved that the bill be amended by striking out the name "Laconia," wherever it occurred in the bill, and substitute the word "Belknap," or any other American name.
Mr. Emery of Portsmouth said that the name of Laconia was that given the locality when first settled, and was as much an American name as that the gentleman recommended.
Mr. Fellows said that the name was a Greek one, and was known long before the discovery of America.
The motion was then put and negatived, and the bill, after some further debate, was, under supervision of the rules, moved by Mr. R.C. Stevens of Meredith, read a third time and passed. (July 14, 1855)
We honor the sacrifice of those 123 days 168 years later. The debate particulars pertaining to Belknap the American, his story of an original Laconia New Hampshire locality settled, and the ancient Greek reference discussed, continue to influence the Laconia story and spirit in 2023.
Thanks are due the honorable Portsmouth lawyer James Woodward Emery who got it right supporting a town and city named after the original Laconia Grants from the New England Council Charter of 1620-1635. Also instrumental was the Stephen S. Gale Laconia Secession Petition forwarded to the Committee of the Division of Towns. The foregoing brief history of early Laconia was derived from notes, papers, and letters written by Stephen S. Jewett, the active proponent in the drive to get the charter for the City of Laconia in 1893, and his son Theo S. Jewett who, until his death in 1965, was active in acquiring historical data on the early history of Laconia. Gilbert Center and the writer have only added a few facts and incidents to this 168-year overview. After the collapse, the relatively new County of Belknap (1840) would never be the same.
•••
Pat Tierney is historian for Mount Lebanon Lodge #32, chartered in 1819 at Meredith Bridge
