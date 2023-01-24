Facing History and Ourselves has a mission statement that seems not just sensible but indisputable. "To build a more just and equitable future," it posits, "we must face our history in all its complexity."

President Gerald Ford first recognized February as Black History Month, urging Americans to "honor the too-often-neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history." Of course, Black American history is not only the history of high achievement. It is the history of slavery, America's original sin, and the injustice, struggles, triumphs, movements and voices that are all part of the Black experience, and America's.

