When Dominion Voting Systems filed its $1.6 billion (that's with a "b") lawsuit against Fox News Network two years ago, it alleged that Fox had intentionally and recklessly defamed it by publishing and republishing false claims that Dominion had rigged the 2020 presidential election, manipulated vote counts and paid kickbacks to government officials. News alert: Fox is in trouble.

Last week, after using the judicial process to disgorge internal Fox documents and take the sworn testimony of Fox producers, executives and television hosts, Dominion's lawyers filed hundreds of pages of materials strongly indicating that it has the proverbial receipts, and that Fox has a headache. The conservative media powerhouse will be fortunate to avoid a jury's verdict that it lied about Dominion, that it knew it was lying and that among its principal motivations for promoting lies was its perceived need to pander to the most untethered of its viewership, which keeps Fox's bank books fat and Rupert Murdoch happy. To put it succinctly: Dominion's court filings show that Fox is perfectly happy to traffic in falsehoods in order to preserve its cash flow.

