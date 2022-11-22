Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger came up with a good line about the Iran-Iraq War, the vicious conflict of attrition between Iraq's Saddam Hussein and Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. "Pity," Kissinger quipped, "both sides can't lose."

Democrats elated by Republicans' poor showing in the 2022 midterms are taking similar pleasure in the Grand Old Party's suffering and, in particular, the internecine warfare that has broken out within the GOP. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, whose gelatinous spine will land him in the history books for the wrong reasons, is battling the simply crazy elements of the Republican House caucus to win election as the next House speaker. Sen. Rick Scott thought that the disastrous performance of Republican Senate candidates fielded under his tenure as head of the Republican Senatorial Committee made him a strong candidate to replace Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. His colleagues begged to differ, decisively.

