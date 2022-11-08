Legend has it that in 1944, bowing to traditional protocol at 10 Downing Street, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill circulated a draft of one of his speeches to civil servants in his office for their review. One bureaucrat took the perfunctory procedure somewhat overly seriously, returning the draft with a correction. The prime minister, he noted, had committed a syntactic error, ending one of his sentences with a preposition.

Churchill returned the draft to the aide with a note of his own. "This," he scribbled with some irritation, "is the sort of officious nonsense up with which I will not put."

