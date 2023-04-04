If there's anyone who embraces the strategy "The best defense is a good offense" more fiercely and more relentlessly than former President Donald Trump, it would be surprising. After news broke of his extortionate telephone call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conditioning American release of congressionally mandated military assistance to our embattled ally on a phony announcement of a phony investigation into Joe Biden, Trump boasted that his was "a perfect call."

When it was revealed that after losing Georgia in the 2020 presidential election Trump telephoned Georgia's Secretary of State and exhorted him to commit election fraud on his behalf, Trump insisted that this, too, was "a perfect call."

