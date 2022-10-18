The House Committee investigating former President Donald Trump's assorted efforts to overthrow the 2020 election and remain in power wrapped up its hearings last Thursday, capping a mountain of evidence that the former president, knowing he'd lost, tried everything but the kitchen sink to torpedo American democracy — and then tried the kitchen sink as well. The committee put a bow on things by voting to subpoena Trump to testify under oath about the wannabe Mussolini's coup attempt, daring him to answer questions under oath about the open-and-shut case that he and he alone is the one who tried to steal an election.

It's not that there's a fat chance that Trump will comply with the subpoena. It's more like there's no chance. Before Trump comes in to answer questions under oath, not only will pigs fly; they will circumnavigate the globe. Trump already has pleaded the Fifth more times than Jimmy Hoffa, and he's just getting started.

