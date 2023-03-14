Robbins

Robbins

 Dan Watkins

Former Vice President Mike Pence made news last Saturday by saying something that shouldn't have been news at all, but rather self-evident pablum right out of the mouth of Captain Obvious. Twenty-six months after an insurrectionist mob attempting a putsch stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, beating the daylights out of police and seeking to overthrow an election so that Donald Trump could remain in power, Pence was ready to make a momentous announcement. "Make no mistake about it," he told attendees at the Gridiron Club's no-cameras-allowed dinner, where no video could be taken of the big declaration, "what happened that day was a disgrace, and it mocks decency to portray it any other way."

To Pence's credit, confirming what everyone playing with a full deck could see with their own eyes is political suicide for anyone harboring a modicum of hope of winning the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, and somehow or other Pence harbors half a modicum. His speech was a direct challenge to the MAGA base's second favorite tool, Fox's Tucker Carlson, who has amped up his Off-The-Deep-End Tour by stitching together snippets of Jan. 6 footage to make it look like nothing happened that day. This is an especially curious choice for Carlson, whose internal communications to colleagues at Fox expressing his contempt for The Donald while publicly praising him do bring the word "fraudster" to mind.

