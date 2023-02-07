During his last interview before his death three years ago, U.S. congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis was asked whether he ever grew so discouraged by the persistent enormity of racial injustice in America that he felt his efforts "weren't working." Lewis, who as a civil rights activist had been falsely imprisoned and savagely beaten, said no.

"I never came to that point," he said. "You get thrown in jail, maybe for a few days, and then you go to Mississippi, and you go to the state penitentiary, and you find some of your friends and your colleagues. And you get out, and you go on to the next effort. We used to say struggling is not a struggle that lasts for a few days, or a few weeks, or a few years. It is a struggle of a lifetime."

