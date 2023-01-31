It was nearly 50 years ago that Edward Markey, then the lowliest of Massachusetts state legislators, challenged the legislative old guard by pushing through judicial reform measures that ended a gravy train for ethically suspect politicos and their allies. Displeased at Markey in the extreme, the legislative leadership retaliated against him by ostentatiously stripping him of his office, forcing him to sit in the hallway.

This boomeranged. Markey took the act of revenge as a badge of honor, and so did voters. They rewarded him by electing him to Congress. Markey's television ad in his congressional race highlighted this episode, and it has become legendary in political circles here. It featured Markey standing in front of a desk placed forlornly in a Statehouse corridor. "They may tell me where to sit," Markey says into the camera. "But they'll never tell me where to stand." After 20 terms in Congress, Markey was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2013.

