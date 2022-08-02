In October 1974, President Gerald Ford appeared before Congress to provide his rationale for pardoning former President Richard Nixon after Nixon had resigned from office. Ford's purpose in absolving Nixon of criminal prosecution for crimes including obstructing the investigation into the Watergate break-in, he said, was "to change our national focus." We would, he argued, "needlessly be diverted from meeting (our) challenges if we as a people were to remain sharply divided over whether to indict, bring to trial and punish a former president, who already is condemned to suffer long and deeply in the shame and disgrace brought upon the office he held."

To recall Ford's preemptive get-out-of-jail-free card, issued to America's first certifiably felonious president, is to wonder whether Ford paved the way for our second. Was former President Donald Trump emboldened by the precedent of letting off a criminal ex-president scot-free in order to spare the nation "division"? Was he encouraged to regard himself as free to commit crimes while in office by the legal opinion issued by Nixon's Department of Justice in September 1973 — while Nixon's criminality was being exposed but before he was forced to resign — that a sitting president couldn't be indicted?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.