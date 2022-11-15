The first thing they teach you at Kamikaze School is: If you're going to blow yourself up, at least get the other guy. There are a whole bunch of election deniers and fraud-peddlers running for office this election cycle who appear to have missed the first day of class. Either that or they confused "kamikaze" with "hara-kiri," the ritual self-evisceration once practiced by Japanese samurai, because after the midterm results were tabulated, the battlefield was strewn with defeated Republicans whose crazy conspiracy theories had boomeranged, leaving their Democratic opponents victorious.

Americans' midterms verdict seems to have been: Inflation or no inflation, we'll take sane over crazy. That they would choose so wisely was not a foregone conclusion. For weeks pundits had been predicting a "red wave," and Republicans had crammed the cable news channels crowing about it. Now they are eating crow.

