Commitment to the Pledge that “I will not support broad based taxes... sales and income taxes!” has been a cornerstone of political success in New Hampshire for half a century. Its logic rests on the correct proposition that taxes distort economic decisions. Sales and income taxes affect consumer decisions about where to shop, benefiting New Hampshire retailers, where to live, and where to work.
The Pledge frames tax policy in a negative statement: “I will not…”. But that begs the question, “What tax regime do those committed to the Pledge support?” Look no further than New Hampshire’s current state and local tax structure for the answer: lots of small taxes, but fundamentally a reliance on property taxes. How heavy is our reliance on property taxes? The Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, in their 2020 volume State-by-State-Property Tax at a Glance, reports that 2017 per capita property taxes in New Hampshire were $3,310, the 2nd highest figure among the states and over twice the national average. That doesn’t make our current tax regime bad. It merely reflects both our reliance on property taxes and the near total absence of sales and income taxes. Just as the logic of the Pledge is built on its economic effects, so too should we understand the economic effects of our reliance on property taxes.
Consider the effect our devotion to property taxes has on just one segment of the housing market, rental units. From the perspective of renters, property taxes might be viewed as a sales tax. Much like a retailer, landlords collect rents from their renters/customers and remit property taxes to the tax authorities. The difference between retail sales and rentals, in this regard, is that the sales tax amount is visible on a retail receipt but invisible to the renter. Still, both taxes are paid. If they are fully but indirectly paid by the renter, do we know what the “sales tax rate” on rents is? No! I must admit that when I started thinking about this, I didn’t have a clue what the effective “sales tax rate” on rents was in New Hampshire. To develop a proper estimate of the actual figure would require significant data gathering and research.
Instead, as a first step, I asked two landlords owning three rental units for figures on rents received and property taxes paid for their units. Assuming the property taxes are shifted forward from the landlord to the renter, the average effective “sales tax rate” on rents for those three rental units was 44%. For comparison, I also collected data on six rental properties in Maine. For those properties, the average effective “sales tax rate” on rents was 10%. It is highly unlikely that the entire burden of property tax payments is borne by renters. A part of property taxes is no doubt shifted backwards to landlords, reducing their profitability. But even if only 50% of the “sales tax” on rents is shifted to renters, the average effective “sales tax rate” on rents for the three New Hampshire rental units noted falls to 18%. That's still a surprisingly high figure and one that is much higher than any conceivable state tax rate on either sales or income.
Applying the logic of the Pledge, it’s appropriate, in fact necessary, to ask “What is the likely economic effect of such aggressive 'sales tax rates' on rents?” Certainly, such taxes raise the cost of renting, causing renter households to trade off quality for rents. To the extent that some portion of the tax is shifted backward to landlords, their economic returns are depressed, reducing the supply of rental units. One of the frequently raised issues in New Hampshire is a shortage of rental units. Vacancy rate data confirm that issue. According to the Bureau of the Census, the vacancy rate for rental housing in New Hampshire in 2020QIII was 1.9%, the lowest figure among the 50 states. The national average was 6.4%, over 3 times higher, and only 5 other states had rental vacancy rates below 4%.
Clearly, something is causing New Hampshire’s persistently tight rental housing market. It’s not like there is a shortage of land in the State. It’s hard to believe that construction materials, maintenance and utilities are that much more expensive in New Hampshire. And every quintile of New Hampshire’s income distribution enjoys higher average income than the same national quintiles. So household incomes would not appear to be the problem. What’s so different in New Hampshire? Answer: a tax regime that imposes a heavy burden on property.
I wonder if the Pledge focused on taxes that are paid rather than those that are not, like sales and incomes taxes, would it be as appealing? Would a commitment “to support heavily taxing rental housing units, in fact all property,” be a cornerstone of political success?
