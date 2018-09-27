In 2016, roughly 1200 sections of New Hampshire Statutes were amended, repealed, or added by the Legislature, with roughly five sections added and eleven amended for every one repealed.
The Legislature was simply doing what legislatures do...legislate. Over more than two centuries of legislating, New Hampshire state government has grown by legislative accretion. So, in 2017, the table of contents of New Hampshire’s Revised State Statutes (RSAs) contains 64 titles, nearly 700 chapters and thousands of sections. Add to these statues, the 42 chapters of New Hampshire's’ Criminal Code. Finally, add the New Hampshire Code of Administrative Rules, the product of over 100 N.H. state government agencies promulgating thousands of rules. To
To illustrate with just one example, the table of contents for the Governing Board for Athletic Trainers lists 109 sections.
Since the State’s founding, increasing scale, complexity, and interdependencies would have naturally spurred government growth. Each government action was the product of fact-finding, expert input and serious deliberation. Yet, when does the sum of individually justifiable statutes, laws, and rules become so complex, so unknowable, and so intrusive that in aggregate it just doesn’t work? Now look ahead. Is there any reason to believe that future legislatures won’t legislate more and future administrations won’t administer more? Over the next generation will the Legislature amend, repeal, or add another 24,000 sections in New Hampshire’s Administrative Statutes? And will administrations add thousands of new regulations?
The Right and the Left debate the appropriate role and scale of government. There are strong cases to be made on both sides. But no matter the outcome of those debates, on the patterns of the last 200+ years, future legislatures will continue to legislate and future administrations will continue to promulgate new rules and regulations. And government will continue to grow by accretion.
This pattern is so deeply ingrained in political campaigns, legislatures, and administrations that it will not be remedied by simple rules, like every new law/regulation must be accompanied by one law/regulation repealed. That will simply produce more complex laws and regulations. The changes required are likely to be much deeper.
Government should adopt new paradigms, new ways of thinking and behaving. Let me make three recommendations. Such fundamental change will be difficult at best. So first, if government is to escape a future of government by accretion, it has to start... not with massive, high-risk changes but rather with changes designed to test and learn what works. The first changes don’t have to be right, they just need to push government toward a better future. What might those tests look like?
Second, at least conceptually and as a place to start, take a page from philosophy. Government should test a public policy version of Occam’s Razor, i.e., adopt the simplest, effective solution in law, programs, rules, structure, interfaces with “customers”. Specifically, as a starting point, consider the number of programs targeting services and support to senior citizens or to economically disadvantaged households. In each case, the proliferation of programs has produced a maze that is virtually unnavigable by anyone without a PhD.
Suppose instead, government asked, “If we did only one thing to meet their needs, what would it be?” I suspect that answers would be more resonant with New Hampshire Live Free or Die ethos than endless laundry lists of specific programs. And it would likely produce more effective and efficient government service.
Third, today government thinks and acts principally in terms of programs. Success then is often defined simply by executing a program. Instead, government should think about its actions through its customers’ and constituencies’ eyes, through objectives and outcomes that are important to the customer. For poorly nourished children, for example, success shouldn’t be defined by meals/nutrition delivered but by their overall health and their families’ ability to sustain a nourishing environment. Such overarching objectives would pressure government to think afresh about its organization.
Today, programs service any specific constituency are distributed across many departments and branches, e.g., those serving the needs of children include among others, Health and Human Services,
Education, Safety, Attorney General, Judicial Council, Judicial Branch. If they thought not in terms of programs but shared, fundamental objectives for children would they act differently?
In the end, the image that I can’t get out of my mind is the stack of books codifying state government statutes, laws, and administrative rules weighing down future generations. The right answer can’t be more and more pages, government by accretion. That trajectory has to change!
(Eric Herr, a resident of Hill, is an economist whose has served as president of ADSK, the fifth largest PC software company in the world; chair of New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and of N.H. Center for Public Policy Studies; national volunteer chair for Programs and Services for the American Red Cross; chair of N.H.'s Judicial Council; and staff member of the President's Council of Economic Advisors.)
