When this writer was a military brat living in Germany, his father took the family to visit the memorial at Dachau, the first concentration camp the Nazis built. Although a kid, he was old enough to have a good idea of what the Germans had done and he started asking, “why would the Germans, whom I have experienced as good people, do this?”
The answer he received from his parents and other adults was a commonly accepted one at the time: it was a “German thing” that flowed from the German culture and the “German personality." He no longer believes this. He has studied too many examples of genocide, politicide, torture, and other examples of human inhumanity to believe it is a just a “German” thing.
It is a Serbian, Turkish, Russian, Cambodian, Rwandan, Argentine, and everyone else “thing.” It is the dark side of the human condition and anyone, given the right conditions and propaganda, can do it. The fact that it happened in Germany, one of the most well-educated and cultured countries at the time, should tell us it can happen anywhere.
It would be naïve to believe that America is completely immune to such horrors. The great American writer Sinclair Lewis published a novel in the 1930s titled It Can’t Happen Here about a popular populist demagogue whom everyone calls “Buzz” and whose “League of Forgotten Men” gets him elected president of the United States, where he institutes a fascist regime. Of course, the book was written in the context of what was happening in Europe at the same time but a lot in Lewis’s novel still rings true today.
Fascist is a bad word because it is a bad thing and no one should call someone a fascist unless you are dealing with the real thing. America is now dealing with a fascist, authoritarian regime which, while different that the European varieties nonetheless takes its playbook from people like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
Naturally, to compare Trump to Hitler might be somewhat be minimalizing the Holocaust and insulting those millions who suffered the horrors of the Third Reich but remember, the word “fascism” can apply both to a fascist, totalitarian regime but it can also refer to the movement that puts such a regime in power. Sure, Trump has not committed genocide, but his policies are racist, anti-Latino, anti-gay and cruel. He even wants to deny due process to illegals. He stirs up hate and anger as a way to distract from what he is doing to our country.
The comparison of “Trumpism” to the European fascist movements is not unreasonable. Naturally, Trumpism is not a European movement so it has an American “flavor” to it but like the European variety, thrives on an overblown self-image of national superiority and xenophobia.
And, like the European fascist leaders, Trump is narcissistic and sociopathic. He has little empathy for others and lack of empathy is a good, secular definition of “evil.” He will not even take suggestions from his own party. Like Hitler, Trump cannot tolerate disloyalty from his staff.
In addition, during his campaign, Trump never said anything of substance. He only promised to “make America great again." Hitler and Mussolini never said anything of substance prior to taking office other than they would make Germany or Italy “great again.” Like Hitler and Mussolini, Trump spoke in platitudes which anyone could read anything into.
Also, like European fascism, Trumpism is a “bottom up” type of authoritarianism. Fascism comes to power by mass movements, usually angry disaffected (and white) males. Unlike “top-down” authoritarian regimes, such as many military dictators, a fascist movement gains power through a “grass roots” movement.
The propaganda spread by the Trump movement and its predecessors in the racist “Bash Obama” movement has inflamed this constituency. And, like the supporters of Hitler or Mussolini they will listen when Trump speaks. Already Trumpism has made it easier for racist groups such as the Klan and the neo-Nazis to crawl out of the woodwork.
Like the European fascists, Trump looks for scapegoats to blame America’s problems on: Democrats, liberals, immigrants, people of color, or really, anyone who does not agree with him. Anything that is negative about him or his policies he dismisses as “fake news” and his followers believe it! He also uses the Nazi technique of the Big Lie. Germany proved that you can get even smart people to believe a lie if it is big enough and Trump has gotten people to believe a lot of lies. And he is vicious toward anyone who opposes his grab at absolute power.
Remember, Hitler did not start with mass deportations to death camps. Genocide involves a process. You must prepare people. You must dehumanize your victim. If you can come to regard the victim as less than human, they it is easier to persecute them. That is precisely why Nazi propaganda compared Jews to rodents while the Hutus in Rwanda compared Tutsis to cockroaches. Trumpism dehumanizes all sorts of groups: foreigners, people of color, Latinos, the poor, and the disabled.
As this writer has pointed out before, there are two types of ignorance: innocent and willful. The innocent kind is simply a lack of information and is quite forgivable. Perhaps is you voted for Trump simply because you did not like Hillary or did not vote assuming Hillary was going to win, you can be forgiven. If, however, after over two years of Trump, his policies, and his offensive rantings, you still support him and believe his lies, you may be suffering from the willful type of ignorance.
Like the proverbial rats abandoning a sinking ship, Trump is being abandoned in droves by members of his own party, including strong former supporters, are distancing themselves from Trump and are even criticizing his policies publicly. A few are probably sincerely at odds with Trump’s policies and actions but although it sounds cynical, many, if not most are “dumping the Trump” because association with an emotional unbalance narcistic sociopath is not good for their political careers.
These politicians who claim to have seen the light on Trump should be regarded carefully. They only abandoned Trump to save political careers. We need to remember these folks in November and vote them out too. Trumpism is a dangerous, authoritarian force that only benefits very wealthy special interests. We must rid the country of this poisonous ideology before it destroys our country.
(Scott Cracraft is a citizen, a taxpayer, a veteran, and a resident of Gilford.)
