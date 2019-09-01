This writer has written before that Mr. Trump and his brainwashed followers are nothing more than bullies. Bullies are found everywhere: the schoolroom, the playground, the workplace, and yes, in politics. This writer has also said Trumpism is a form of fascism and takes pages from the Hitler/Mussolini playbook. Bullying was a major part of that playbook. Conservatives hate it when Trump is labeled as a bully or a fascist but remember the old saying “if it looks like a duck . . .”
Trump is just an adult (?) bully. He has long bullied others to get his way. Not only is he a bully but he has deep mental/emotional problems and is completely unfit for his job. Can you imagine firing a nuke into the eye of a hurricane? Even 10 years ago, a politician claiming to be the "Chosen One” would have been marginalized immediately.
The man is dangerous, dishonest, and has caused our country to lose prestige in the eyes of the world. Headshrinkers are trying to figure out what is “wrong” with Trump, but it can be simplified by labeling him as a bully.
Many of his minions are also bullies. In addition, his corporate sponsors are bullies. Furthermore, the religious fanatics and white supremacists who helped elect Trump are bullies.
Like other bullies, our political bullies are mean, angry and cruel people. Even those calling themselves “Christians” are okay with kids being separated from their parents and denying them soap, toothpaste, medical care, vaccinations and even feminine hygiene products. They are fine with having our planet raped for profit while doing environmental damage from which we may never recover.
They gloat as Trump deports decorated veterans, adopted kids from overseas, and even denies citizenship to kids born abroad to American military parents. This insult to our military would have affected this writer’s baby brother, who was born in Germany where our dad was stationed.
In fascist movements like the Trump movement, we find that the main players are angry, white men looking to play the “blame game.” Having a few women or minorities in the movement does not change the fact that it is a racist, xenophobic, and patriarchal movement.
Trump bullies are found not just at the national level. We have local fascists who engage in bullying in the Lakes Region. Bullying can be verbal or written as in the case of a local writer who libelously called this writer and another citizen “bomb throwers” and told us to “get on our battle gear.” That sounds a lot like a threat. There have also been several other cases of local liberals and progressives being bullied, threatened, or harassed.
Despite what Trumpsters say, opposing Trump and his un-American, obscene agenda is not “hate.” Resistance to Trumpism is love for one’s country and other human beings. It is love for our planet, our Constitution, the rule of law, and basic human decency. To get a dangerous criminal off the street is not hatred. To stand up to a bully on the playground is not hatred.
It is not hatred to oppose such a mean, hateful, vindictive human being and his mean, hurtful and bullying agenda. It is the ultra-right, not the left, which is spewing hate, inciting violence, and even mainstreaming such attitudes and behaviors. This is because as U.S. president, Trump is an example to others. As a result, it is becoming more and more acceptable to be hateful and violent in word and deed.
For all his macho bravado, Trump is scared. And, like many bullies, he is really a coward. He knows that if he loses the 2020 election, it is possible he will be indicted there will not be a president willing to pardon him. He is desperate and will do anything to win because he does not want to go to prison. That is why it is important for everyone to vote. In 2016, complacency on the part of many decent people resulted in Trump’s victory.
After all, in 2016, while Trump won the electoral vote, he lost the popular vote. Still, he claims that he actually won the popular vote but that the Democrats somehow rigged the election. If Trump is defeated next time by only a small margin, he will likely claim the same thing.
More frightening is the real possibility that he will reject the election results and try to remain in office. This sounds impossible in America, where it has never happened before, but everything that the Trump administration has done so far confirms the old saying that “there is a first time for everything.” Indeed, Trump has tweeted that “maybe someday America will have a president-for-life.”
We must all vote and remove Trump from office. We must show the world that “not all Americans are like that.” We need to reject once and for all his racist, sexist, homophobic, and inhumane policies and make it clear that is not the America we want and that they do not reflect our true values as a people and a nation.
Some people say they avoid politics. At this volatile time in American history, for decent people to avoid politics is actually to be involved inaction is a form of action. Staying uninvolved and “neutral” only helps the new American fascism. To quote syndicated columnist Jim Hightower, “the only things in the middle of the road are yellow stripes and dead skunks.”
The harsh reality of American politics is that independents and third-party party candidates do not win national elections. Like it or not, either Trump of his Democratic contender is going to win the presidency. It is fine to vote your own principles in a primary election but in the general election, everyone who opposes trump will have to make some compromises in order to defeat him. Unfortunately, the Right often better organized to win than the Left.
This is a battle for the heart and soul of our country. It is a battle over which vision of our future is going to predominate.
(Scott Cracraft is a citizen, a taxpayer, and a veteran. He resides in Gilford.)
