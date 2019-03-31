In the pages of The Sun, those of us who are liberal or progressive get called all sorts of names. What is amusing is that conservatives using those labels do not seem to understand the words they use. They call people who are mildly liberal socialists or communists. They use the word “Marxist” rather loosely and one wonders if they know the difference between Groucho and Karl!
In reality, this writer is in his social and political views but he can simplify it for the willfully ignorant: he just does not like bullies. As a survivor of bullying since an early age, he could have well become a bully himself but instead he chose to learn how to identify, call out, and to stand up to bullies.
It matters not if he is not the target. He will stand up to any bullying even if it does not affect him. We ARE our brother’s (and sister’s) keepers. If you cannot tell the difference between different political ideologies, just call this writer an “anti-bullyist.”
Bullies come in many forms. Bullies are found in families, on the playground, in the classroom, in the workplace, in corporations and in politics. Right now, we have a bully in the White House. Perhaps the headshrinkers label his emotional problems but when you boil it down, he is simply a bully, no different than other bullies. That makes him simpler to understand and when we understand him as simply a bully he becomes less scary but instead, like all bullies, a pathetic creature with low self-esteem. Still, he is a dangerous bully with power.
Some of those who voted for him can perhaps be forgiven when one considers the lies and corruption that got him support but after two years of Trump, if you still support him and his racist, sexist and cruel policies, then you are complicit in these things. It may be a cliché but it is true that “if you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.”
If you support Trump still, chances are you have had an opportunity to see the truth and just choose to ignore it. That makes you willfully ignorant of the evidence and someone to be resisted like Trump. If you still support Trump and his policies, even if you do not think of yourself as racist, sexist or a bully, you are at the very least a guilty bystander to let it go on.
Furthermore, liberals and progressives share the blame for putting a bully in the White House. If you did not vote and you say you are anti-Trump, then you, too, are “part of the problem.” The people who supported Hitler and helped him get to power were bullies. And, those who stood by and let it happen enabled bullies. When standing up to fascism, whether of the German or American variety, there cannot be “innocent” bystanders. You would not tolerate a bully who picked on your kids so why would you tolerate political bullies?
As the bully-in-chief, Trump has enabled other bullies. Of course, the instances of right-wing violence have risen since Trump took office and people like the Klan and the white nationalists have come crawling out from under their rocks. In areas where Trump campaigned in 2016 hate crimes have risen to over 220 percent. Trump and his cult-like followers share moral — and legal — responsibility for the violence. But, you do not have to wear a sheet to be mean and racist. We have a lot of bullies who don’t wear sheets and\even have bullies that write to The Sun.
Yes, bullying can be physical, verbal or psychological and it certainly be in writing. The Sun bullies bully by trying to intimidate other writers into shutting up with there defamatory and hateful writings. Like their president, they cannot take any criticism. One of these writers, a white nationalist bully, even went further by hosting a website intimidating interracial couples and even public officials.
Then, there was a regular contributor to The Sun who emailed a progressive writer to the paper and threatened to take it to the progressive’s employer if he did not retract what he wrote to The Sun. The victim of this bully (whose employer told him he had free speech too!) decided to stand up and threaten to “out” him in the paper if he ever did it again. He backed down like most bullies will when you confront them directly.
That is because, for all their bravado, some bullies behave in a cowardly manner. We have local bullies who have bullied local progressives without even identifying themselves. There was even a progressive writer to this paper who received obscene and harassing phone calls from an anonymous right-wing bully.
While some of them are probably dangerous, most are probably do not have the guts to put their hatred, bitterness, and white rage into real action. On the other hand, we should remember the bullies on the web; we also have religious bullies who bully non-Christians in their letters and use the name of God to bully others into voting for Trump because that is what God told them. Another specializes in bashing Muslims. His hatred toward Muslims is so great that if there is a hate crime against a local Muslim, one could not blame the police for suspecting him. At the very least, if a local Muslim is a victim of a hate crime, he bears moral responsibility for incitement.
We even have a type of schoolyard bully who writes to The Sun. Although it has been a very long time since he was in school and is not an educator, he regularly attacks educators. He reminds one of the dumb kids in school that picked on the smart, nerdy kids because they were bright.
The only way to fight bullies and bullying is to expose them and stand up to them. Fortunately, we have several Sun letter-writers with the courage to stand up.
(Scott Cracraft is a citizen, a taxpayer, and a resident of Gilford.)
