Even with his former supporters abandoning him, President Trump still has a strong base among conservative evangelical and fundamentalists Christians. Because they are often angry and frightened people, they support Trumpism (and the Tea Party Movement before it) because they see this as a “Christian” movement. In the meantime, Trump and his wealthy patrons are laughing (all the way to the bank!).
When one advises the Christo-Republicans that their agenda is in no way in the spirit of the Christian and Jewish Bibles but instead, is a mean, rude, prideful, greedy, racist and hateful agenda, they are likely to get very angry. For many evangelicals, criticism, no matter how mild, is seen as anti-Christian “persecution” even though evangelical protestantism seems to be favored in our culture. Like their hero, Mr. Trump, they get very angry and highly vindictive when anyone dares to disagree with them or points out their hypocrisies and contradictions.
One can only think of an old question which comes from the evangelical movement itself: what would Jesus do? This writer has asked this question in the past, but it is one the Christian Trumpsters need to answer and answer honestly. Of course, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to say for sure what a first-century Palestinian Jew would have said or done in twenty-first century America.
Still, it is fascinating to think about. And, it is fascinating to compare their claim of “Christian” when their beliefs and behavior are not based on the spirit of either the Old or New Testaments. To justify their positions, the engage in what some scholars call “Biblical quarterbacking."
Based solely on what Jesus is supposed to have said about a number of things as well as teachings in the Hebrew Bible, which evangelicals say Jesus supported, it might be surprising that there is little of the compassion, social justice, and “love of neighbor” in the Judea-Christian sense in the Trump agenda and those who follow it blindly. Indeed, what WOULD Jesus have done.
Would Jesus, who loved kids, support the tear-gassing of women and children who are refugees and seeking asylum in our country? Would he approve of separating families and placing children in very lucrative for-profit jails where they are subject to abuse or even death? Or, would Jesus have quoted from the Hebrew Bible which tells us “not to vex a stranger” in our land.
Would he support withdrawing social safety nets from woman, children, and poor people? Or, like the Tea Partier (a predecessor movement to Trumpism which also included many evangelical Christians), would he yell “let him die” when asked what to do when someone did not have health insurance.
Would Jesus lie and slander other people? Even more importantly, would he choose to ignorantly and willfully believe lies even in the face of all evidence to the contrary. Many of today’s Trump supporters were Tea Partiers and Obama-bashers first. Would Jesus have perpetuated the outright lie that Obama was a traitor and not a U.S. citizen at the same time?
Some Christian writers to The Sun have even told us that God personally told them that we should have voted for Trump. Others were telling their congregations that if the GOP lost this last midterm elections, Christians would be persecuted. Isn’t using religion to endorse a hurtful, inhuman, insane agenda to justify greed and selfishness at least an example of “taking God’s name in vain? At the very least, these men would probably be judged on Biblical grounds of being “false prophets.”
And then there are the “false PROFITS.” According to the Christian Bible, Jesus and his immediate followers had little in the way of material wealth, instead choosing to “store up treasures in heaven.” Would Jesus endorse televangelists who bilk vulnerable people out of their money and still get tax benefits? Would Jesus support the “Gospel of Prosperity?” Or, would Jesus live in a multi-million dollar mansion and run a mega church that would not even let in those seeking shelter from a natural disaster?
Would Jesus, who never mentioned a homosexuality, advocate the death penalty for gays as some evangelicals have done? In fact, would Jesus have endorsed the death penalty itself, as many evangelicals do, especially when the Gospels say that he stopped an execution?
As for gays and lesbians, many evangelicals whine that they actually “love” gays but at the same time want to prosecute them or at the very least deny them the same civil rights belonging to straight people. It reminds one of the Southern segregationist who said he “loved” black people (especially the ones that worked for him!) but supported a racist and oppressive Jim Crow system. What would Jesus say? Would he tell us that you can really love someone while wanting to deny them basic human and civil rights?
Would Jesus have called women who called for decent treatment and basic rights “feminazis.” Or would he have insisted that a 12-year-old girl raped by her stepfather have to have the baby? Would he have covered up sexual abuse and “blamed the victims?”
Finally, would Jesus approve of the hypocrisy and double standards employed by the Christian Right? It seems that Jesus constantly condemned hypocrisy and those who would use religion for selfish ends. Would he concentrate on condemning perceived sins by Obama and Hillary but turn a blind eye to the crimes of our current administration.
Like the Hebrew prophets, he taught that prideful sanctimony was not true religion. True religion, true faith, is about caring for your fellow human beings.
Will the Christo-Republicans ever pay attention to the beams in their own eyes and quit picking over the little motes in others’ eyes?
(Scott Cracraft is a citizen, a taxpayer, a veteran and a resident of Gilford.)
