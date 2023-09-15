The recent letter writer decrying the failings of city government with respect to housing brought to mind all the unfilled vacancies on many city boards and positions. Currently, there are two vacancies for Zoning Board of Adjustment and one for the Planning Board.
Worried about election integrity? There are a seven unfilled positions that oversee election operations and security.
I was on the Planning Board during the '90s and helped craft zoning, planning and master plan documents — all required for changes to our city life. I also learned how city government works and how dedicated its employees and volunteers are. I have also served for the last 25 years in various election positions from selection, moderator and now registrar of voters because I believe that our democracy is a citizen democracy that is slowly being lost to the rising tide of citizen apathy.
We are also fortunate to have a newspaper to inform us, raise questions and hold up a mirror to our community. Today, too many communities have lost their hometown newspapers just as they have lost their citizen volunteers. We also have great social service organizations who are begging for volunteers to help support their work.
During my time, I have volunteered for Lakes Region Childcare, New Beginnings, Lakes Region Community Services and many other organizations. By volunteering I have learned how they fill in the cracks and crevices left by our underfunded governments. This summer I had the privilege of volunteering for the Got Lunch! program started by Bob Champlin 20-plus years ago to ensure that every child has access healthy food during their summer vacations. The program has hundreds of volunteers who operate like clockwork every Monday morning, sending out literally hundreds of bags of groceries and fresh vegetables all over the city.
It hurts me and all the other volunteers, city and school employees to read letters that complain about their failing without ever offering their services to help fix the problem. It also hurts to hear people complain about the “homeless” population as if they are just gold diggers. This was a myth perpetrated back the in days by President Ronald Reagan and then by President Bill Clinton and has never had any basis in fact.
Today, the unhoused citizens of Laconia’s community exist for a variety of reasons including uninsured medical bills, lost jobs due to lack of affordable day care, evictions, transportation, and yes, some have some drug or alcohol problems (which is often a way of coping with their demons and living situations).
With skyrocketing rents, rising fuel costs, people having to drive farther and farther to earn a living wage and if your car breaks down, you could be out of a job. Today, for every “unhoused citizen” you see on the street, there are hundreds more teetering on edge and the next socio-economic breeze that comes along pushes them over the edge. Once you go over the edge, it is almost impossible to climb back over without help. Sometimes failure on rent puts you on a blacklist, meaning even if you find a job, you are barred from housing options. Their credit may be shot which is often how their “suitability” is determined. Even if they are treated unjustly, they may not where to turn and/or afford legal help.
It's true that there are no easy solutions to our intractable problems, but know that the unhoused, the hungry children, and citizens with mental health challenges reflect on all of us — they are, in fact, us. As long as these unhoused, our citizens, are left hungry, wet and cold, we are all responsible. Demand the city council state a policy to support our unhoused citizens and then get involved in planning, zoning, city government, social service organizations and find out what you can do care for the least among us. Volunteer for our citizen democracy so the next time you write a letter, you can say you are part of the solution, not just a complainer.
•••
David Stamps is the chair of Laconia Human Relations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.