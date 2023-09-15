The recent letter writer decrying the failings of city government with respect to housing brought to mind all the unfilled vacancies on many city boards and positions. Currently, there are two vacancies for Zoning Board of Adjustment and one for the Planning Board.

Worried about election integrity? There are a seven unfilled positions that oversee election operations and security.

