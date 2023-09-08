WOLVERINE, Mich. — She's had floods. A plague. Toxic algae blooms in Lake Michigan. Economic distress. Death threats. A botched kidnapping. The other day, with smoke from Quebec flowing into the state, there actually was the biblical curse of darkness. No frogs or water turning to blood yet, but don't count them out. Gretchen Whitmer has pretty much had it all.

She's the governor of Michigan. A Democrat in a state that until seven months ago had a Republican-controlled legislature — a fighter in fuchsia who in recent weeks has adopted a Barbie theme — she has a flood of prominent supporters and the luck of just the right enemies, at least for someone whose name is on every liberal strategist's lips as a possible White House contender. When Donald Trump calls you "Gretchen 'Half' Whitmer," you're halfway to the party's nomination.

