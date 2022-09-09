Joe Biden may have been the right answer to the tumult in the country at the end of Donald Trump's first term. His climate-change legislation is a substantial, enduring achievement. It will place the country on a new glide path on the environment, making a difference in the fight to save the Earth. 

But that — and his rise in job approval to 44%, up from 38% last month, according to Gallup — should not obscure the larger historical truth: Despite his early September remarks about political extremism, Biden is out of sync with the times and, unlike his two predecessors, he hasn't defined, transformed or even altered the political and cultural character of the country. 

